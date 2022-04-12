Advertisement

Madison police searching for suspect in overnight sexual assault

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is still searching for the suspect who allegedly slammed his victim to the ground before sexually assaulting her early Tuesday morning.

According to the police report, the woman was going into an apartment building on Brandie Road around 12:30 a.m. when the suspect attacked her in the foyer area.

A neighbor heard her pleas for help and called 911. The neighbor then tried to intervene and prevent the man from running away and was punched in the process, the report continued.

A K-9 search of the area failed to locate the man, who is described as being in his 20′s with a slender build.

MPD noted that the investigation remains ongoing, and detectives are reviewing digital evidence and talking to witnesses. The police department said no other information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

