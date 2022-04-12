Advertisement

Photographer arrested after taking inappropriate pictures of young girl, police say

Gregg Martin, 53, has been charged with engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and unlawful conduct toward a child.(Richland County Sheriff’s Department)
By WIS staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A photographer in South Carolina was arrested Friday after deputies said they received a report of him taking inappropriate photographs of a young girl, according to police.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Gregg Martin, 53, groomed the child and gave her illegal substances while she was under his care.

Police did not disclose the victim’s exact age but confirmed she is a minor.

Martin has been charged with engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and unlawful conduct toward a child.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone else who feels they have been a victim of Martin to contact them at (803)-576-3000.

