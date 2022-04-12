Advertisement

Police arrest two suspects in November homicide on Madison’s east side

The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide, on Nov. 11, 2021, after an overnight shooting in the 3500 block of Home Ave.
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide, on Nov. 11, 2021, after an overnight shooting in the 3500 block of Home Ave.(WMTV-TV/Colton Molesky)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were arrested in connection to a November homicide on Madison’s east side, the Madison Police Department announced Tuesday.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit arrested both 33-year-old Justin J. Burage and 32-year-old Chabris Link, who are accused in the fatal shooting on the 3500 block of Home Avenue.

Link was arrested on Monday in Chicago, while Burage was arrested on Tuesday on Madison’s east side.

MPD stated that both men face charges of party to a crime of first-degree homicide and first-degree homicide.

A 24-year-old man died following the overnight shooting that occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, 2021 at a home on the 3500 block of Home Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital and the medical examiner’s office later identified him as Eric Ranson, 24, of Madison.

At the time of the shooting, MPD stated that they had located one person of interest. Officers later stated the person of interest was in custody on unrelated charges.

MPD also revealed Tuesday that the suspect wanted in connection with the killing of a 20-year-old man in early September was captured in Chicago last month.

