Shots fired on Madison's West side

Madison police are searching for suspects after multiple gun shots were heard in the area of...
Madison police are searching for suspects after multiple gun shots were heard in the area of Allied Drive on Madison’s West side(AP GraphicsBank)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are searching for suspects after multiple gun shots were heard in the area of Allied Drive on Madison’s West side around 10 p.m. Monday night.

Officers arrived to find 10 shell casings in a parking lot there.

Police say no vehicles or residences were hit by any bullets and there are no injuries.

If you have any information about this incident call Madison Police at 608-255-2345.

