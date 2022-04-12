Soup’s On! campaign helps raise over $83,000 for Dane Co. restaurants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County organization completed the final week of a campaign that raised over $83,000 for area restaurants and donated food to families in need.

Dane Buy Local announced Monday that 5,633 quarts of soup were sold this year through the Soup’s On! campaign, which is a collaboration of various area businesses and organizations to support restaurants.

Those sales helped raise $83,746 for local restaurant participants, plus 503 quarts of soup were donated to the Healthy Food for All program. The program helps ensure Dane County families have access to healthy food.

Volunteer Amy Johnson explained that the collaboration is a group effort.

“It’s such an uplifting event on multiple levels, from the participating restaurants to those that purchase soup for themselves, others, and the Healthy Food for All program, to those who volunteer to make it all happen,” Johnson said.

Dane Buy Local added that the next season of Soup’s On! begins on Oct. 26.

Arcus Communications, Communication Concepts, Dane Buy Local, FEED Kitchens, and Madison Essentials all work together on the Soup’s On! Project.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.