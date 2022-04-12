Advertisement

Soup’s On! campaign helps raise over $83,000 for Dane Co. restaurants

Tomato Basil Soup
Tomato Basil Soup(WDAM)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County organization completed the final week of a campaign that raised over $83,000 for area restaurants and donated food to families in need.

Dane Buy Local announced Monday that 5,633 quarts of soup were sold this year through the Soup’s On! campaign, which is a collaboration of various area businesses and organizations to support restaurants.

Those sales helped raise $83,746 for local restaurant participants, plus 503 quarts of soup were donated to the Healthy Food for All program. The program helps ensure Dane County families have access to healthy food.

Volunteer Amy Johnson explained that the collaboration is a group effort.

“It’s such an uplifting event on multiple levels, from the participating restaurants to those that purchase soup for themselves, others, and the Healthy Food for All program, to those who volunteer to make it all happen,” Johnson said.

Dane Buy Local added that the next season of Soup’s On! begins on Oct. 26.

Arcus Communications, Communication Concepts, Dane Buy Local, FEED Kitchens, and Madison Essentials all work together on the Soup’s On! Project.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Huggy Wuggy-inspired videos on YouTube.
‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials
All Wisconsin counties return to medium or high COVID-19 disease activity levels
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’

Latest News

Tax season ends in one week: what you need to know
Wisconsin State Patrol hiring troopers, inspectors
It's time for Easter egg hunts!
Don’t scramble: Egg demand is high, but supply is lower than usual
Egg prices rise nationwide
Egg prices rise nationwide