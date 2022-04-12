Tax season ends in one week: what you need to know

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The individual income tax filing deadline is only one week away, and the countdown to April 18 isn’t pausing.

Taxpayers who have already filed and are waiting for their refund can track the status of it on the Where’s My Refund page of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue’s website.

If you are unable to file by April 18, you may request an extension. However, if any taxes are owed, they must be paid by April 18 to avoid any penalties - even if there was an extension granted.

The DOR encourages taxpayers to do their part this filing season by protecting their personal information. The agency gives several ways taxpayers can protect themselves. They are:

Use Identity Protection (IP) PINs

Taxpayers should consider signing up for the federal IP PIN at irs.gov and Wisconsin IP PIN at revenue.wi.gov. PINs help prevent unknown persons from using taxpayer personal information to illegally file federal and state returns in their names.

Be alert

Know that DOR will never call, email or text message anyone without first sending them a letter either through the mail or registered My Tax Account. A call, email or message received without having first received a letter from DOR is a red flag for a phishing scam or other fraud.

Be proactive

Keep firewall, malware and anti-virus software up to date.

Encrypt tax and other sensitive records stored on electronic devices.

Use strong and unique passwords for online tax preparation accounts.

Use two-factor authentication.

Never send tax information through unencrypted email or a public Wi-Fi connection.

Choose reputable tax preparers.

File electronically.

Hours will be extended in DOR’s Customer Service Call Center until 5:45 p.m. on April 12 and 14.

Taxpayers may also find answers to their tax questions on DOR’s Individuals page at revenue.wi.gov.

