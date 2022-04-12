Advertisement

Tree falls on Rock Co. public works vehicle, driver killed

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A tree that fell on a Rock County public works vehicle Tuesday afternoon while it was driving resulted in the death of a worker inside, the sheriff’s office reports.

Authorities say the Rock County Department of Public Works employee was driving a dump truck southbound on North River Road in Janesville Township when a large tree fell and struck the cab. Pictures sent to NBC15 from a viewer show the vehicle with heavy front-end damage on the residential street.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Janesville Fire Department were called around 11:10 a.m. to the 4900 block of River Road to respond. Officials investigating found that the tree was not cut down and fell randomly due to environmental factors.

The 61-year-old employee from Edgerton died as a result of injuries from the falling tree. The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the driver at a later date.

The sheriff’s office Drone Team also documented the scene to collect evidence.

The Rock County 911 Communications Center would like people to show their support for the worker on Wednesday, which was supposed to be Go Orange Day for Work Zone Safety Week.

All Wisconsin counties return to medium or high COVID-19 disease activity levels

