Advertisement

Two Republicans won’t seek reelection to Assembly

Two more Republicans say they won’t seek reelection to the state Assembly this fall
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two more Republicans announced Tuesday they won’t seek reelection to the state Assembly this fall.

Reps. Joe Sanfelippo of New Berlin and Cody Horlacher of Mukwonago announced their retirements. Sanfelippo, 58, didn’t offer a reason. Horlacher, 35, said he plans to run for Waukesha County Judge Maria Lazar’s open seat. Lazar won election to the state appeals court in the April 5 spring election. Horlacher earned a law degree from Marquette University in 2014.

Sanfelippo has served in the Assembly since 2013 and has been the chairman of the Assembly Health Committee since 2015. Horlacher has served in the Assembly since 2015.

Thirteen Assembly Republicans have now announced they won’t seek reelection. Six Assembly Democrats have said they’re not running again.

Six senators aren’t running in November, including three Republicans and three Democrats.

___

This story has been updated to correct that 13 Republicans have now retired from the Assembly, not 19.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Huggy Wuggy-inspired videos on YouTube.
‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
All Wisconsin counties return to medium or high COVID-19 disease activity levels

Latest News

November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
Toney seeks removal of 5 elections commission members
Wisconsin Supreme Court lets Racine recount stand
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking in Eau Claire, Wis. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Johnson acknowledges his company, others benefited from law
Arizona protects a woman's medical marijuana use while pregnant, a court ruled Thursday.
Legalizing medical marijuana gets first public hearing