Advertisement

What tighter regulations on ghost guns could mean for Wisconsin

The Biden administration announced Monday a plan to regulate homemade guns known as “ghost guns” more tightly.
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Biden administration announced Monday a plan to regulate homemade guns known as “ghost guns” more tightly.

The new rule President Joe Biden is working to finalize would require background checks and serial numbers for the kits people can buy to make guns at home. It would also require firearms dealers to give serial numbers to ghost guns if they come across them.

The White House says law enforcement recovered 20,000 suspected ghost guns in 2021, ten times more than five years earlier in 2016. ATF says it can trace fewer than 1% of the weapons.

“Guns that are manufactured or put together without any accountability, there is no serial number for these weapons, and oftentimes, people are using those to bypass the normal procedures,” said Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes.

Barnes says MPD recovered five such guns this year alone. He says the lack of regulation for kits and parts concerns all law enforcement.

“Now we have these weapons showing up on the streets of our communities, and I’m not sure that’s what we want,” said Barnes. “Unless, unless people are going to be responsible with them, and quite frankly, people are not being responsible.”

Deerfield Pistol & Archery Center manager Brett Fankhauser says before the new regulations, it is legal to buy and build a gun but illegal to sell a homemade firearm. Fankhauser added that some pursue it as a hobby to make a homemade gun, but others use it to dodge regulations.

“For some people, it’s doing their own thing and saying ‘I did this,’ that’s the intent; unfortunately, the side effect is it circumvents the background system for someone to get a gun,” said Fankhauser.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Huggy Wuggy-inspired videos on YouTube.
‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials
All Wisconsin counties return to medium or high COVID-19 disease activity levels
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’

Latest News

Madison soccer coach accused of sending explicit messages to a teen
Madison soccer coach accused of sending explicit messages to a teen
The Biden administration announced Monday a plan to regulate homemade guns known as “ghost...
What tighter regulations on ghost guns could mean for Wisconsin
Tax season ends in one week: what you need to know
Tomato Basil Soup
Soup’s On! campaign helps raise over $83,000 for Dane Co. restaurants