Wisconsin DMV investigations result in over $1 million recovered

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigations by state officials last year helped recover almost $1,180,000 for Wisconsin motorists, the Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

Officials with the DOT’s Division of Motor Vehicle Dealer and Agent Section helped recover the money in the form of refunds, repairs and services that followed their investigations.

DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman stated that the Field Investigation Unit was proud to help consumers and dealers alike.

“Being able to mediate a resolution between all parties, in which everyone is satisfied with the outcome, is the Investigation Unit’s primary goal,” Boardman said.

The unit helped recover just under its yearly average, which is $1.2 million.

The department noted that the most common complaints regard a failure to disclose mechanical issues or material history, failure to process title and registration applications, and selling without a valid dealer’s license.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.