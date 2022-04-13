Advertisement

2 children found dead in Miami after 911 hang-up calls

Police spokesperson Michael Vega tells news outlets officers looked inside the apartment and...
Police spokesperson Michael Vega tells news outlets officers looked inside the apartment and saw the unresponsive children late Tuesday.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Police officers found two young children dead after responding to several 911 hang-up calls from an apartment in Miami.

Police spokesperson Michael Vega tells news outlets officers looked inside the apartment and saw the unresponsive children late Tuesday.

Their cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

He says they appeared to be about 6 and 3 years old.

Vega says officers spoke to a woman at the scene “who appeared to be irate or going through a crisis.” She’s expected to be questioned.

Her relationship to the children was unclear.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Huggy Wuggy-inspired videos on YouTube.
‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials
All Wisconsin counties return to medium or high COVID-19 disease activity levels

Latest News

A Ukrainian military official says as many as 22,000 people may have died in Mariupol.
Polish, Baltic presidents visit Ukraine in show of support
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack
A home in Salado, Texas was heavily damaged by Tuesday's powerful storm.
Severe weather, tornado in Texas injures 23
FILE - Alicia Keys performs at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles on May 20, 2021. Keys'...
Songs by Wu-Tang, Alicia Keys added to Recording Registry