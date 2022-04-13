Beloit Memorial High School fundraising for national competition

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Memorial Jazz Orchestra has been selected as one of fifteen bands to participate in the 27th Annual Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Festival in New York City.

To help foot the bill for the trip, the jazz orchestra is holding a benefit concert April 24 at 4 p.m. Dubbed the “Road to the Big Apple Concert Fundraiser,” tickets are on sale for $10 through April 23, and will be $15 the day of the concert.

The concert will be held at the Eclipse Center, located in Beloit. The concert program will feature the orchestra’s competition selection, as well as selections from jazz greats like Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn.

This is Beloit Memorial’s 10th trip to New York for Essentially Ellington. They are also accepting donations here.

