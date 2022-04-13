Beloit PD search for two suspects accused of restaurant armed robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of armed robbery at a restaurant.

The department stated that the robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

The two suspects, who were both wearing masks, allegedly demanded money from the restaurant cash register and then ran out of the back door. Police noted one of the suspects had a gun.

Officers described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored sedan.

The department asked that anyone with information on this robbery call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463 or submit a tip online.

