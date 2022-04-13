Advertisement

Brewers edge Orioles 5-4 after Williams escapes jam

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich slides in ahead of the tag by Baltimore Orioles catcher...
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich slides in ahead of the tag by Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos while scoring on a double by Andrew McCutchen during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Baltimore. Brewers' Willy Adames also scored on the play. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning, Devin Williams pitched out of his own jam in the eighth, and the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 5-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Cedric Mullins hit a grand slam for Baltimore. After being shut out in two of their first four games, the Brewers improved at the plate.

Then Williams nearly gave the game away by allowing a single and two walks to load the bases with nobody out in the eighth.

The right-hander recovered, striking out Chris Owings, Jorge Mateo and pinch-hitter Ryan McKenna to end the inning and keep Milwaukee ahead by a run.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Huggy Wuggy-inspired videos on YouTube.
‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials
All Wisconsin counties return to medium or high COVID-19 disease activity levels

Latest News

It’s a new era for baseball in Beloit.
Beloit Sky Carp celebrate inaugural home opener
Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Tyrone Taylor catches a fly ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers'...
Orioles blank Brewers 2-0 in home opener at Camden Yards
Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs benches clear after Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen was...
Cubs RHP Thompson suspended by MLB for hitting McCutchen
Former Wisconsin running back coach Gary Brown on the sideline prior to the Badger's game...
Former Badger running back coach Gary Brown, dies at 52