Brewers edge Orioles 5-4 after Williams escapes jam

BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning, Devin Williams pitched out of his own jam in the eighth, and the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 5-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Cedric Mullins hit a grand slam for Baltimore. After being shut out in two of their first four games, the Brewers improved at the plate.

Then Williams nearly gave the game away by allowing a single and two walks to load the bases with nobody out in the eighth.

The right-hander recovered, striking out Chris Owings, Jorge Mateo and pinch-hitter Ryan McKenna to end the inning and keep Milwaukee ahead by a run.

