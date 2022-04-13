Brewers edge Orioles 5-4 after Williams escapes jam
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning, Devin Williams pitched out of his own jam in the eighth, and the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 5-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
Cedric Mullins hit a grand slam for Baltimore. After being shut out in two of their first four games, the Brewers improved at the plate.
Then Williams nearly gave the game away by allowing a single and two walks to load the bases with nobody out in the eighth.
The right-hander recovered, striking out Chris Owings, Jorge Mateo and pinch-hitter Ryan McKenna to end the inning and keep Milwaukee ahead by a run.
