Chris Tucker donates to high school choir’s Carnegie Hall performance

Chris Tucker poses for a photo on the red carpet at the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios on...
Chris Tucker poses for a photo on the red carpet at the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Atlanta. Tucker showed up at a Georgia high school for a very special announcement.(Elijah Nouvelage/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Gray News) - Comedian Chris Tucker surprised a high school choir program invited to perform at Carnegie Hall by helping them reach their goal of $201,579.25.

Tucker showed up at Ola High School on Wednesday to let the students know that the Chris Tucker Foundation was paying off the rest of the balance the choir needed to travel to New York City for their performance.

The program’s director, Mindy Forehand, posted a video on Facebook saying that the comedian “brought my kids a check for the Carnegie Hall balance.” The balance is due Friday.

“His quick action was an answer to prayer,” teacher Melissa Stroup said.

The high school announced their invitation to perform in February 2020. They have worked on raising the money through fundraisers and other events since then but still came up short.

Earlier this week, the choir still needed more than $16,000, according to their GoFundMe page.

Their performance is scheduled for June 20.

“These students will never forget his gift or that very teachable moment to carry with them,” Stroup said.

