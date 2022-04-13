Complaint: Suspect shot victim in Labor Day homicide after argument

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man accused in a Labor Day homicide last year on Madison’s east side shot the victim at intermediate range following an argument on the 4600 block of Martha Lane, a criminal complaint released Wednesday alleges.

Jeremiah Cain, 19, faces the charge of of first-degree intentional homicide for a fatal shooting last year in Madison. He remains in Illinois where he is being held on a homicide warrant and is awaiting an extradition hearing.

The criminal complaint states that officers responded around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2021 to the corner of Martha Lane and Acewood Boulevard for reports of a person who had been shot. Madison Police Department officers discovered a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole and a man sitting in the driver’s seat, who officers said appeared to be unconscious and not breathing.

Officials performed CPR on the victim, later identified as Nicholas Cooke, until an ambulance arrived and took the man to a hospital. Medical staff pronounced the man dead at 7:15 p.m. that day.

An autopsy performed later reported that the man was shot twice, once in the upper left shoulder and once in the chest. Officials noted gunpowder residue was found on the man’s chest injury. An officer noted recovering two 9mm shell casings from the scene on the side of Martha Lane.

The complaint continues, saying an officer interviewed a witness to the shooting who lived nearby. The individual reported through his roommate, who acted as an interpreter, that he heard three men on foot arguing with someone in a red SUV. As the argument escalated, the witness said he saw that the SUV started to slowly drive away and two of the men ran away.

The third man then allegedly grabbed a pistol from his waistband, pointed it at the SUV driver and fired two rounds. The alleged shooter then took off running and the SUV sped away, the complaint reports.

Home video footage captured the shooting as well, which verified what the witness saw. The complaint notes video also showed the three men leaving an apartment on the 4500 block of Cottage Grove Road, which officials received a search warrant for later.

The complaint says officers found four children left home alone when they arrived. Detectives showed a 10-year-old child pictures of two subjects to see if he recognized them and the child said that one of them was his uncle.

Another child, age 9, said he “saw everything” and knew someone died at a Walgreens. The complaint states that when detectives asked the boy what he meant, the child said his mother told him not to talk about what had happened or he would be taken away.

A 5-year-old girl told police she knew her uncle had a gun.

Upon searching the property, detectives reported collecting various items, including an ID badge for Cain for a Chicago charter school, clothing and a shoe.

Police said they contacted a woman who was listed as the only occupant of the apartment at the time the warrant was executed. She identified a picture of the suspected shooter as her brother, the complaint notes.

She told police she knew nothing of the shooting, but said the three men came back to her apartment “acting all goofy” the day that it happened. She said she did remember hearing gunshots before they came back. She also told police that the three men were in Chicago.

If Cain is convicted, he faces a minimum mandatory sentence of life in prison.

