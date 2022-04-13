Advertisement

Dane Co. fire departments warn of fraudulent t-shirt fundraiser text

Senior citizens are being ripped off across the U.S. in a new nationwide scam.
Senior citizens are being ripped off across the U.S. in a new nationwide scam.(MGN/Pexels)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple Dane County fire departments are alerting citizens Wednesday to a text message scam that claims to be a t-shirt fundraiser.

Facebook posts from the McFarland Fire and Rescue, Maple Bluff Fire Rescue Department and Marshall Volunteer Fire Department all detailed the phony message.

Officials explained that the alleged scammer will pose as a local fire department in a text message and send a link claiming to be selling t-shirts.

Messages attached by McFarland said “Dear [Name] McFarland Fire and Rescue shirt 10$ OFF ready to order now [link].” The message from Maple Bluff was nearly identical, but listed its department name instead.

The trio of agencies told residents that they are not selling t-shirts and warned residents not to click on the link.

If you received a text message or see an ad about McFarland Fire Rescue shirts being sold, it is NOT from McFarland Fire & Rescue and not authorized by us.

Posted by McFarland Fire and Rescue on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

