Dane County Farmers’ Market gives reminders ahead of move to Capitol Square

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Farmers’ Market is reminding prospective attendees of what to expect as it returns to Capitol Square this weekend for its 50th anniversary season.

Organizers recalled that the fair started in the fall of 1972 with five farmers set up on Capitol Square. Now, over 250 producers meet to provide fresh goods to the community.

The market will open weekly from 6:15 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. through Nov. 12 on Capitol Square. The only week it will not take place on the square is July 9 due to Art Fair on the Square. It will instead move to Breese Stevens Field.

Those coming to the market can park along streets downtown or in City-owned garages and parking lots.

The market reminded residents that pets are not allowed at the Saturday market due to health and safety reasons, though service animals are permitted.

The DCFM Wednesday Market will begin next week on April 20 from 8:30 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. It will run through Nov. 2.

