Dining out to help fight hunger locally

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All throughout the month of April, you can dine at any Food Fight restaurant in the Madison area and help fight hunger in Southwestern Wisconsin.

The restaurant group is partnering with Second Harvest to donate a percentage of the proceeds from certain items to support the community’s access to nutritious food.

All Food Fight restaurants have created special Food Fight Against Hunger Menus for the month with a donation built-in for each item. The group will also donate one dollar for every Tito’s cocktail sold at one of its restaurants, up to $5,000.

Every $10 donated equals 25 meals for families in need in Dane Co., and Food Fight will also be accepting direct donations in addition to the special menu proceeds.

To learn more about the Food Fight Against Hunger promotion, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.