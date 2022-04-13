Advertisement

DMV releases redesigned Golf Wisconsin license plates

The plate supports golf in Wisconsin through the annual $25 tax-deductible contribution to the Wisconsin Professional Golfers Association Junior Foundation and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.(Wisconsin DOT)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles is now offering the new design of the Golf Wisconsin license plate on its website.

The plate supports golf in Wisconsin through the annual $25 tax-deductible contribution to the Wisconsin Professional Golfers Association Junior Foundation and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

The new full-color plate design features the WPGA logo. Old plates will be discontinued.

The fees for the Golf Wisconsin plate include:

  • $25 contribution to the WPGA Junior Foundation and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. The donation may be tax deductible.
  • One-time $15 issuance fee.
  • Plates may be personalized for an additional $15 fee each year.
  • The regular vehicle registration fee (which, if applicable, may include wheel tax).

Golf Wisconsin plates can be ordered online or by mail. Plates are then mailed to the customer.

