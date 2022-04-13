DNR: Keep an eye out for bats this spring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding Wisconsinites that they may encounter bats coming out of hibernation this spring.

If you find a bat outside, the best thing to do in most situations is to leave it alone.

Remaining very still, shivering, chattering, hissing and holding their mouths open are all natural behaviors for bats as they wake up and warm up from the cold.

In most cases, bats need no human assistance. The DNR recommends watching bats from a safe distance.

If you find a bat this time of year, follow these steps to keep both the bat and yourself safe:

Leave them there. If the bat is outside and appears to be asleep, observe it from a distance without disturbing it.

Check for dangers. If the bat is in a place where it could interact with people, such as in a building, you can carefully move the bat, following these guidelines: Wear gloves and gently place a cardboard box over the top of the bat. Slide a flat surface, such as a piece of cardboard, under the bat to lift it into the box from below. Find a quiet place to release the bat away from people. Bats can’t climb out of cardboard boxes on their own, so place the box on its side at the case of a tree or other wooden structure. The bat will crawl out on its own and into a sheltered place.

Protect yourself. Never touch a bat with your bare hands. It may bite if it feels threatened. Bats can carry diseases such as rabies.

