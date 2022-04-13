Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TODAY

Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon, mainly east of Madison.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong low pressure will slide by to the north of here over the next 24 hours. Ahead of the low, showers and thunderstorms rolled through overnight, producing gusty wind and some rain. Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon mainly to the east of Madison. The biggest threat with these storms is gusty wind and large hail.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible mainly east of Madison this afternoon.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible mainly east of Madison this afternoon.(wmtv)
Breezy and cool conditions to close out the week.
Breezy and cool conditions to close out the week.(wmtv)

Temperatures will also be very mild out ahead of this low. Strong southerly winds will usher in the mild temperatures. Today we will experience morning highs in the middle 60s with falling temperatures in the afternoon. South winds are expected in the 10-15 mph range. In the wake of the low, high pressure will bring sunshine in for the later part of the week, but temperatures will be much cooler.

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers and t-storms likely. High: 65. Wind: Becoming W 10-15.

Tonight: A chance of rain in the evening, then decreasing cloudiness. Low: 32. Wind: W 15 G 30.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and windy. High: 44.

Thursday: Partly sunny and breezy. High: 45.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Huggy Wuggy-inspired videos on YouTube.
‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials
All Wisconsin counties return to medium or high COVID-19 disease activity levels

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms arrive after midnight Wednesday (mainly West of Madison) & will...
Alert Day: 2 Rounds of Possible strong storms Wednesday
Tuesday Extended Forecast
Two rounds of strong storms - tonight & tomorrow afternoon
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. We have a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms late...
Increasing Clouds, Breezy and Mild Today
Showers and storms are likely late Tuesday into Wednesday. A few storms could be severe on...
First Alert: Strong Storms Possible Wednesday