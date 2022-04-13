FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TODAY

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong low pressure will slide by to the north of here over the next 24 hours. Ahead of the low, showers and thunderstorms rolled through overnight, producing gusty wind and some rain. Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon mainly to the east of Madison. The biggest threat with these storms is gusty wind and large hail.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible mainly east of Madison this afternoon. (wmtv)

Breezy and cool conditions to close out the week. (wmtv)

Temperatures will also be very mild out ahead of this low. Strong southerly winds will usher in the mild temperatures. Today we will experience morning highs in the middle 60s with falling temperatures in the afternoon. South winds are expected in the 10-15 mph range. In the wake of the low, high pressure will bring sunshine in for the later part of the week, but temperatures will be much cooler.

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers and t-storms likely. High: 65. Wind: Becoming W 10-15.

Tonight: A chance of rain in the evening, then decreasing cloudiness. Low: 32. Wind: W 15 G 30.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and windy. High: 44.

Thursday: Partly sunny and breezy. High: 45.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.