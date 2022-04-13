Advertisement

Fitchburg man arrested after gunfire shuts down the Beltline on Tuesday

Traffic is backed up on US 12/14 at Monona Dr. on April 12, 2022, as investigators search for...
Traffic is backed up on US 12/14 at Monona Dr. on April 12, 2022, as investigators search for evidence from a shots fired incident on the highway.(WisDOT)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg man for his alleged involvement in a shots fired incident that forced the closing of the Beltline during the Tuesday evening rush hour

According to the Monona PBolice Dept., Matthew Rhone allegedly fired from one moving vehicle at another one shortly after 3:30 p.m. as the vehicles headed down the highway near the Stoughton Road interchange. Rhone was booked for first-degree recklessly endangering safety among other counts.

The Monona Police Dept. had taken two people into custody soon after the incident. Chief Brian Chaney Austin confirmed to NBC15 News that the other individual, whose name was not released, was no longer detained and charges were not referred to the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office. He did note that any final charging decision rests solely with the DA.

The incident forced the closure of all eastbound lanes of the Beltline from Stoughton Road to Monona Drive for more than an hour as officers searched for evidence at the scene. The highway was reopened shortly before 5 p.m.

A witness to the events told Monona Police Dept. investigators that someone fired multiple rounds at the other vehicle as they headed east on the beltline. The police department suspects the gunfire was targeted at the other person’s vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.

“We are very fortunate that no one was physically hurt as a result of this brazen act,” the chief wrote in a statement Tuesday. “It is our shared goal to thoroughly investigate this incident in which we hope will result in the arrest and referral for criminal prosecution of those responsible.”

Chaney Austin credited excellent descriptions of the perpetrator’s vehicle for helping the multiple law enforcement agencies that responded to track down the suspect. Officers caught up with the vehicle and stopped it as it approached I-94.

In addition to the Monona Police Dept., the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Grove Police Dept. participated in the investigation.

