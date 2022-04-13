Advertisement

Four Wisconsin teachers named finalists for national award

(Storyblocks)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Education announced that four Wisconsin educators were named finalists for a national award.

These teachers were recognized for their success in teaching science, math and STEM subjects in their respective schools.

The award they are nominated for is the 2022 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. It is considered the highest honor given by the U.S. Government for science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and computer science teachers, according to the press release.

The teachers nominated were recognized for both their teaching and leadership skills. The finalists for this award are:

  • Mark Bussian, second grade mathematics teacher, Token Springs Elementary School (Sun Prairie)
  • Jessica Meacham, 4K- grade five STEAM teacher, Southern Door Elementary School (Brussels)
  • Alice Severson, 5K- grade five science teacher, Huegel Elementary School (Madison)
  • Suzanne Zietlow, third grade science teacher, Discovery Charter School (Columbus)

This award has been presented since 1983 and it recognizes teachers K-12, the department explained.

Applications from these finalists will be judged at the national level by a committee organized by the National Science Foundation.

One awardee in math and one awardee in science may receive a $10,000 from the National Science Foundation. The winners will be recognized at an award ceremony in Washington D.C.

