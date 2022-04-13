Free eBike rides available in celebration of Earth Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Free eBike rides are available in eight cities across the country, including in Madison, in celebration of Earth Day.

Free eBike access will be available with Madison BCycle from Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24.

Bosch eBike Systems and BCycle are partnering for this celebration in order to raise awareness about eBikes as a sustainable, fun and safe mode of transportation.

By offering complimentary access to eBike rentals, the companies are hoping to encourage new or increased ridership with the ultimate goal of reducing the nation’s carbon output.

“Earth Day is an important reminder of how we must be more mindful of our impact on the environment. Mobility accounts for more than one fifth of all CO2 emissions worldwide, and riding an eBike is an amazing way to help lower this amount,” Vice President of Bosch eBike Systems Americas Claudia Wasko said. “We’re thrilled to partner with BCycle to offer free rides in celebration of Earth Day, exposing riders to a sustainable mode of transportation that is fun, safe, and efficient.”

The free ride pass can be accessed by downloading and using the BCycle app by selecting the “Bosch Earth Day Pass” option.

There is no cost to register for the pass, which gives riders unlimited 60-minute trips. Rides longer than 60 minutes will accrue the same usage fees that would be applied otherwise in their local BCycle system.

