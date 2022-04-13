Advertisement

Goodbye to the 60s; BIG changes for the Weekend

A strong cold front brings scattered showers/storms tonight; Highs drop into the 40s for the next several days.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scattered showers and a few storms were moving into southern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. A few storms may evolve to severe limits - mainly East of Madison. Strong NW winds take temperatures down to around freezing overnight.

Cloud cover has limited instability for severe weather - thus decreasing severe chances. That said, a stronger storm can’t be ruled out. As the strong cold front passes, the severe threat diminishes & rain may turn to a wintry mix at times. Drier air filters in for Thursday - offering a few breaks in the clouds. Showers should end by morning. Showers should end by morning. A First Alert Day continues into Thursday for storm chances and gusty winds.

As low-pressure slows down, a tight pressure gradient will remain draped over the Midwest. Westerly winds will increase throughout the day - topping 20-30mph. Gusts could top 45-50mph. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all of southern Wisconsin on Thursday. Thursday is also a First Alert Day.

Highs remain in the mid 40s through the beginning of next week.

A few showers are possible near the State Line and areas South on Friday. The next best chance for any rain/snow comes in on Sunday & Monday. Models still differ with how to handle an incoming low-pressure system during that timeframe. We’ll keep an eye on it!

Highs may return above 50° next Wednesday.

