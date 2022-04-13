Advertisement

Guard Kamari McGee transferring from Green Bay to Wisconsin

Green Bay guard Kamari McGee (2) gets the attention of his teammates during the second half of...
Green Bay guard Kamari McGee (2) gets the attention of his teammates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State defeated Green Bay, 82-64. (AP Photo/Nick Krug)(Nick Krug | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has added Green Bay transfer Kamari McGee.

The 6-foot guard averaged 11.6 points in his lone season with Green Bay. He made the Horizon League’s all-freshman team this season. He shot 38.8% from the floor and made 80.8% of his free throws.

Wisconsin must replace All-America guard Johnny Davis and second-leading scorer Brad Davison from a team that went 25-8 and reached the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32 this season.

The Badgers’ depth also has taken a hit with Lorne Bowman II, Ben Carlson and Matthew Mors entering the transfer portal.

