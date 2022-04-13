Advertisement

Hebl becomes 7th Democrat to retire from Wisconsin Assembly

Wisconsin Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca, seated left, talks with Reps. Gary Hebl, left,...
Wisconsin Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca, seated left, talks with Reps. Gary Hebl, left, D-Sun Prairie, Mark Pocan, D-Madison, and Andy Jorgensen, D-Fort Atkinson, before a session of the Assembly at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2011. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Another Assembly Democrat is calling it quits. Rep. Gary Hebl of Sun Prairie announced Wednesday that he won’t seek reelection this fall.

He said he wants to focus on his personal life, travel with his wife and family and spend more time with his grandchildren.

Hebl has served in the Assembly since 2004.

Seven Assembly Democrats have now announced they won’t run again in November.

Thirteen Republicans have announced their retirement from the chamber. Six senators, including three Democrats and three Republicans, have said they’re not running again.

