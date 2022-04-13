Advertisement

Hurts Donuts in Middleton permanently closed

The franchise opened on Parmenter Street about five years ago.(Cleared for use)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A popular donut shop is shutting its doors.

Hurts Donuts in Middleton is now permanently closed.

In a statement to NBC15, the company revealed the “tough decision” was made due to the owner’s ongoing health issues.

According to a spokesperson, owner Janelle Wilks is battling Stage 4 Breast Cancer after being in remission for several years.

Wilks opened up the franchise on Parmenter Street about five years ago.

The full statement from Hurts Donuts:

