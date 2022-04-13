Hurts Donuts in Middleton permanently closed

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A popular donut shop is shutting its doors.

Hurts Donuts in Middleton is now permanently closed.

In a statement to NBC15, the company revealed the “tough decision” was made due to the owner’s ongoing health issues.

According to a spokesperson, owner Janelle Wilks is battling Stage 4 Breast Cancer after being in remission for several years.

Wilks opened up the franchise on Parmenter Street about five years ago.

The full statement from Hurts Donuts:

We are sad to say that Janelle took a fall inside of one of her Hurts Donut locations. After her shoulder pain from the fall did not subside, she went to the doctor. There, she was very unexpectedly and abruptly admitted to the hospital after they found that the shoulder pain was devastatingly stage four metastasized breast cancer. Spreading from her shoulder, to her spine, brain and hips. She’s obviously and visibly in a lot of pain physically. All of us who love her, share that pain in our hearts. It has been a challenge to remain staffed while the leadership is away during this very difficult time. The word cancer, which she had bravely defeated once has come back, but it will not stop her from relishing all the happy times she has left. Janelle is a prayer soaked, grace-filled blueprint for how to live and love. It was a tough decision but the Middleton Wisconsin store will be permanently close.

