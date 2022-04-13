Hurts Donuts in Middleton permanently closed

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A popular donut shop is shutting its doors.
Hurts Donuts in Middleton is now permanently closed.
In a statement to NBC15, the company revealed the “tough decision” was made due to the owner’s ongoing health issues.
According to a spokesperson, owner Janelle Wilks is battling Stage 4 Breast Cancer after being in remission for several years.
Wilks opened up the franchise on Parmenter Street about five years ago.
The full statement from Hurts Donuts:
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.