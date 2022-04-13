Janesville Jets host Stick It to Cancer weekend, donate proceeds to Mercyhealth

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Jets ice hockey team hosted their March Stick It to Cancer event over the weekend and donated the proceeds to Mercyhealth Cancer Center, the non-profit said Wednesday.

The team played against the Springfield Jr. Blues over the weekend. Jets players wore Stick It To Cancer jerseys during the event, which were auctioned off to fans after the weekends’ final game.

The team raised $6,500 during the event, and the health care provider gratefully accepted the check Wednesday, according to Mercyhealth.

Stick It to Cancer is part of an ongoing coloration between Mercyhealth and the Jets.

