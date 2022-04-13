Advertisement

Janesville Jets host Stick It to Cancer weekend, donate proceeds to Mercyhealth

(WIFR)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Jets ice hockey team hosted their March Stick It to Cancer event over the weekend and donated the proceeds to Mercyhealth Cancer Center, the non-profit said Wednesday.

The team played against the Springfield Jr. Blues over the weekend. Jets players wore Stick It To Cancer jerseys during the event, which were auctioned off to fans after the weekends’ final game.

The team raised $6,500 during the event, and the health care provider gratefully accepted the check Wednesday, according to Mercyhealth.

Stick It to Cancer is part of an ongoing coloration between Mercyhealth and the Jets.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Huggy Wuggy-inspired videos on YouTube.
‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials
All Wisconsin counties return to medium or high COVID-19 disease activity levels

Latest News

Food Fight promo
Dining out to help fight hunger locally
A 61-year-old public works employee was found dead of his injuries due to injuries sustained...
Name released of Rock Co. worker killed when tree struck his dump truck
Rising again: Dane Co. very close to ‘Very High’ COVID-19 case activity
BELOIT PD DO NOT USE
Beloit PD search for two suspects accused of restaurant armed robbery