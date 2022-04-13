Advertisement

Madison golf courses open for the season

Monona and Odana Hills opened for the season Monday and the Yahara Hills golf course joined them on Tuesday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Golfers are hitting the links Tuesday as more Madison courses open for the season.

Monona and Odana Hills opened for the season on Monday, while Yahara Hills joined in Tuesday.

Golfer Joe Sirianni at Yahara Hills said he and his friends had just played the day before at Monona.

“Well it’s great, it’s great to be outdoors,” said Sirriani. “It’s great to be with my friends playing golf, we do this almost every day.”

Glenway, Madison’s remaining course, is still closed for renovations.

