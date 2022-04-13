Mark Holzman named next School District of Janesville Superintendent

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Board of Education for the School District of Janesville voted 9-0 Tuesday night to approve a contract with Mark Holzman.

Holzman was approved to serve as the next Janesville Superintendent after a five-month search process.

“We unanimously selected Mr. Mark Holzman and are happy to invite him to join the Janesville family,” Board President Cathy Myers said. “Mr. Holzman will be a strong educational and community leader, and we are excited for this next chapter for Janesville’s students and families.”

“I am really excited for the opportunity to serve as the next Superintendent for the School District of Janesville,” Holzman said. “I am looking forward to engaging with the students, staff, and families. There is good work being done in the Janesville schools, and together we can build upon that work and ensure students are well prepared for career, college, and community.”

Current SDJ Superintendent Steve Pophal announced his intent to retire at the end of the 2021-2022 school year back in October 2021. Pophal has served as the SDJ Superintendent since July 2017.

Holzman is currently serving as the Superintendent of Manitowoc Public School District.

There were 19 applicants to the position, and seven were chosen to continue on to the interview portion of the application process.

Tonight’s board action approved a two-year contract starting July 1, 2022.

