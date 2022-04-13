Name released of Rock Co. worker killed when tree struck his dump truck

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 61-year-old Edgerton man who died late Tuesday morning when the Rock Co. Public Works vehicle he was driving was struck by a falling tree.

According to the medical examiner, Randall Reilly was pronounced dead at the scene and its initial investigation indicated he died from injuries sustained when the tree hit the top of its cab, caving in the roof of his vehicle.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office investigation into his death is still ongoing.

On Tuesday, the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reported Reilly was heading south along North River Road, in Janesville Township, when a large tree fell onto the dump truck. Pictures sent to NBC15 from a viewer show the vehicle with heavy front-end damage on the residential street.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Janesville Fire Department were called around 11:10 a.m. to the 4900 block of River Road to respond. Officials investigating found that the tree was not cut down and fell randomly due to environmental factors.

The Rock County 911 Communications Center would like people to show their support for the worker on Wednesday, which was supposed to be Go Orange Day for Work Zone Safety Week.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.