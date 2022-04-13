Advertisement

Officials identify woman who died after Watertown apartment fire

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Jefferson County officials have identified the Watertown woman who died following an apartment fire last week.

The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office stated Wednesday that Tramesha Smith, 31, died at a medical center following the fire on April 8 on the 1100 block of Boughton Street in Watertown.

The medical examiner’s office completed an autopsy on Monday and noted it is still working to determine a cause of death for Smith.

The investigation is ongoing, officials added.

Investigators reported last week that they were working to determine the cause of the fire to the eight-unit building. They estimated the fire did approximately $30,000 in damage to the complex.

The fire department noted that there were no working smoke detectors in the apartment where the fire originated.

