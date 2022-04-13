One seriously hurt in Camp Randall fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person suffered serious injuries after a fire broke out at Camp Randall Stadium on Wednesday morning, the Madison Fire Dept. reported.

Firefighters responded to the University of Wisconsin stadium just after 8 a.m. after receiving reports of the fire and that someone was injured. While crews reached the scene in two minutes, the fire was under control before they arrived.

MFD’s report did not indicate where in the stadium the fire occurred.

Paramedics reached the individual who was injured and treated that person at that location before moving the patient to the hospital. The name of the individual, nor their affiliation to UW or Camp Randall, were not released.

The University of Wisconsin Police Dept. is investigating the cause of the fire.

