Wisconsin Film Festival holds first in-person shows in two years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Film Festival kicked off its first in-person showcase in two years.

Throughout the festival, viewers will get to enjoy international cinema, documentaries and indie films.

Artistic Director Mike King said it was amazing to be able to come back in-person after so much time away.

“It’s kind of surreal to think that we’re going to have a huge crowd here tonight watching this amazing movie and all through the next eight days,” King said.

The film festival runs through April 14. An all-festival pass costs $325.

Moviegoers can find a schedule of all the films on the Wisconsin Film Festival website.

