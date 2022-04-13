Advertisement

Wisconsin Film Festival holds first in-person shows in two years

The Wisconsin Film Festival kicked off its first in-person showcase in two years.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Film Festival kicked off its first in-person showcase in two years.

Throughout the festival, viewers will get to enjoy international cinema, documentaries and indie films.

Artistic Director Mike King said it was amazing to be able to come back in-person after so much time away.

“It’s kind of surreal to think that we’re going to have a huge crowd here tonight watching this amazing movie and all through the next eight days,” King said.

The film festival runs through April 14.  An all-festival pass costs $325.

Moviegoers can find a schedule of all the films on the Wisconsin Film Festival website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Huggy Wuggy-inspired videos on YouTube.
‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials
All Wisconsin counties return to medium or high COVID-19 disease activity levels

Latest News

Madison golf courses open for the season
The plate supports golf in Wisconsin through the annual $25 tax-deductible contribution to the...
DMV releases redesigned Golf Wisconsin license plates
It’s a new era for baseball in Beloit.
Beloit Sky Carp celebrate inaugural home opener
If you find a bat outside, the best thing to do in most situations is to leave it alone.
DNR: Keep an eye out for bats this spring