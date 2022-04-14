Advertisement

ALERT DAY - Windy through this Evening; Cooler Weekend

Wind gusts have topped 50mph in some spots. Winds will subside a bit overnight, but will remain breezy.
Strong wind is expected today. Gusts could reach 50 mph.
Strong wind is expected today. Gusts could reach 50 mph.(wmtv)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hold onto your hats! Winds have been howling all across southern Wisconsin - with some gusts topping 50mph. The National Weather Service continues a Wind Advisory thru this evening. Winds will subside a bit, but remain breezy overnight. Lows are expected to plunge back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Clouds remain overhead for Friday - with highs in the mid 40s. An upper-level wave may trigger a few showers/wintry mix near & South of the State Line. No major impacts are expected. Sunshine breaks out for part of the weekend as highs remain in the 40s. Westerly and NW winds will remain breezy (above 10mph) throughout the weekend forecast. Gusts could top 30mph.

Clouds roll back in on Monday. A few showers and a wintry mix are likely as low-pressure passed through the Badger State. Another weather system will move through the Midwest next Wednesday/Thursday as highs climb back into the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Huggy Wuggy-inspired videos on YouTube.
‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials
All Wisconsin counties return to medium or high COVID-19 disease activity levels

Latest News

Strong wind is expected today. Gusts could reach 50 mph.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TODAY
BIG changes in the weather for mid-week. Showers & storms give way to the cold & wind for...
Goodbye to the 60s; BIG changes for the Weekend
Alert Days - Big changes for Thursday
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible mainly east of Madison this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TODAY