ALERT DAY - Windy through this Evening; Cooler Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hold onto your hats! Winds have been howling all across southern Wisconsin - with some gusts topping 50mph. The National Weather Service continues a Wind Advisory thru this evening. Winds will subside a bit, but remain breezy overnight. Lows are expected to plunge back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Clouds remain overhead for Friday - with highs in the mid 40s. An upper-level wave may trigger a few showers/wintry mix near & South of the State Line. No major impacts are expected. Sunshine breaks out for part of the weekend as highs remain in the 40s. Westerly and NW winds will remain breezy (above 10mph) throughout the weekend forecast. Gusts could top 30mph.

Clouds roll back in on Monday. A few showers and a wintry mix are likely as low-pressure passed through the Badger State. Another weather system will move through the Midwest next Wednesday/Thursday as highs climb back into the 50s.

