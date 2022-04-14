Advertisement

Alice in Dairyland visits Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin

Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes explained that being in her position, it was a full circle moment to see how food is sourced and packed to support the community.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 74th Alice in Dairyland representative and others visited Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin Wednesday morning to pack up food at the nonprofit’s warehouse.

“Being an advocate for Wisconsin agriculture, I know how hard our farmers are working to produce some of these products, so I’m happy that they’re going to people who need them,” Nunes said.

Nunes also said she is excited to have the finals for selecting the 75th Alice in Dairyland next month in Dane County.

Next week is also National Volunteer Week.

