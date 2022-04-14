Bird flu reaches domestic Columbia Co. flocks, two other counties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The strain of avian influenza weaving its way through Wisconsin and forcing many thousands of birds to be killed has now reached domestic flocks in Columbia Co., state wildlife officials confirmed. Previously, the highly pathogenic virus had been detected in the county’s wild birds.

The Dept. of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced the latest spread of the bird flu in Columbia Co. on Thursday, adding that the virus was also found in domestic birds in Polk and Sheboygan counties. It noted that the Polk Co. instance affected commercial poultry and backyard species in the other two regions.

“As avian influenza continues to affect poultry in Wisconsin and throughout the nation, we’re reminding flock owners that strong biosecurity is our best defense against this devastating disease,” State Veterinarian Dr. Darlene Konkle said.

With the latest cases, the bird flu has now reached ten Wisconsin counties, mostly in the southern part of the state. Less than a week ago, DATCP reported 48,000 birds would be put down in Barron Co. The agency has also suspected all poultry shows and exhibits through the end of next month and asked owners to take mitigation measures, such as by keeping their flocks indoors.

“We urge everyone working around poultry to increase their biosecurity measures and continue reporting signs of illness to help us prevent spread of the virus,” Konkle continued.

Zoos and animal sanctuaries across Wisconsin, including at Henry Vilas Zoo, have been stepping up their own precautions to protect the birds in their care.

DACTP offered a list of symptoms to watch out for in the birds to determine if they have been infected:

Sudden death without clinical signs

Lack of energy or appetite

Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs

Difficulty breathing

Runny nose, coughing, sneezing

Stumbling or falling down

Diarrhea

Anyone who has noticed an increase in birds dying or that sees signs of the disease is asked to call the agency at 608-224-4872 during business hours or 1-800-943-0003 after hours or on weekends.

