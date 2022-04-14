Advertisement

Brewers use Burnes’ pitching, 2-run 9th to beat Orioles 4-2

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)(Gail Burton | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kolten Wong tripled in the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers squeezed past the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 after blowing a two-run lead in the eighth.

The Brewers received a sparkling performance from Corbin Burnes, who flashed the form that earned him last year’s NL Cy Young Award.

Burnes failed to get the win despite throwing seven shutout innings. He gave up three hits, struck out eight and walked one.

The shaggy-haired righty left with a 2-0 lead, but Baltimore tied it in the eighth against Devin Williams. Milwaukee countered in the 9th to take the deciding game of the series.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Huggy Wuggy-inspired videos on YouTube.
‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials
All Wisconsin counties return to medium or high COVID-19 disease activity levels

Latest News

Janesville Jets host Stick It to Cancer weekend, donate proceeds to Mercyhealth
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiles during pregame of an NFL football...
Clements wants to help Rodgers reach another Super Bowl
Green Bay guard Kamari McGee (2) gets the attention of his teammates during the second half of...
Guard Kamari McGee transferring from Green Bay to Wisconsin
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich slides in ahead of the tag by Baltimore Orioles catcher...
Brewers edge Orioles 5-4 after Williams escapes jam