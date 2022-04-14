Complaint: Madison homicide suspect described as one of the victim’s best friends

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The newly available criminal complaint indicates the man killed in a November shooting in Madison was allegedly shot to death by the man a witness called one of his closest friends.

Justin Burage faces a first-degree homicide charge in connection with the deadly shooting after he was arrested Tuesday on Madison’s east side. He is set to appear in court on Thursday. The other suspect, Chabris Link, was taken into custody the day earlier in Chicago. He will need to be extradited to Wisconsin.

They are accused in the shooting death of Eric Ranson just past midnight on Nov. 17 in the 3500 block of Home Ave. According to the criminal complaint filed against Burage, an MPD officer responding to a report that someone was shot or stabbed found the 24-year-old Ranson laying in the doorway, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The officer also reported finding a handgun just outside the duplex. It also noted that 9mm shell casings were found in the doorway and 40mm shell casings were found in the road. A witness told investigators she heard approximately 20 gunshots in all.

A Ring security camera captured the moments of the shooting, the complaint continued. A detective who watched the footage described seeing Ranson walking shirtless from the home while carrying a gun and toward a parked light-colored SUV. The Ring device’s microphone heard the shots being fired while its camera recorded Ranson falling backwards onto his deck, the detective continued. He added that he could also see muzzle flashes from what looked like two shooters. A person then walked into frame from the right side, firing at Ranson, he said.

The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide, on Nov. 11, 2021, after an overnight shooting in the 3500 block of Home Ave. (WMTV-TV/Colton Molesky)

Ranson’s girlfriend, who lived with the victim and was there at the time, told a detective she knew that “one of [Ranson’s] closest friends was a [person] named ‘Jae Phor.’” She added that he drove a light-colored SUV and she heard him summon Ranson outside just prior to the shooting, the complaint explained. Ranson’s girlfriend identified Burage by a prior mug shot and said he was the one driving the SUV that night, investigators said, noting that they were also able to verify his name using his driver’s license. MPD also tracked down a Facebook profile linked to Burage in which the poster referred to themself as “Jae Phor,” according to the complaint.

The detective who interviewed Burage on the day of the shooting said he told her that he went to Ranson’s home to purchase $40 worth of marijuana. Even though Ranson initially wanted him to come up to the home, Burage explained that he convinced Ranson to come outside. The complaint stated Burage claimed that he was driving away when he heard the gunfire.

The Alleged Accomplice

Chabris Link (Cook Co. Sheriff's Office)

The criminal complaint pointed to a dozen calls between the two phones seized when Burage was arrested and a number matching Link’s phone.

Seven of the calls reportedly happened in the nine-plus hours leading up to the Ranson’s killing, while the other five happened during a two-hour period afterwards.

On the day of the shooting, which happened at 12:30 a.m. that morning, Link was found in a Rockford hospital being treated for a gunshot wound, the complaint said. The Illinois State Police sergeant interviewed him there and investigators allege Link lied when he told them he was shot on the interstate. They also said he lied when being admitted to the hospital by giving his brother’s name.

The complaint listed evidence connecting Link, who lives in Chicago, to the location of the shooting, including two receipts from Madison business from the day before the shooting and video taken less than a half-hour before the shooting from a Madison convenience store that showed Burage arriving in a light-colored BMW SUV similar to the one owned by Link. It also pointed out Link was wearing clothes similar to what a suspect on the Ring video, and cell tower data indicating Link was near the road where Ranson was shot less than ten minutes before it happened.

On the day of the shooting, the Madison Police Dept. had reported it spoke with a person of interest who was already in custody on unrelated charges. MPD never released the name of the individual nor indicated if it was Burage or Link. Court records do indicate that Burage was charged with multiple counts of felony bail jumping a day after Ranson was killed. NBC15 News has reached out to Madison police to ask if either Burage or Link had been the person of interest and will update this story with any update.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.