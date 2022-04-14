Advertisement

DNR urges people to avoid burning through the weekend

The DNR recommends people do not burn anything through the weekend.
The DNR recommends people do not burn anything through the weekend.(WLUC)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources is asking everyone in the state to forgo any burning through the weekend because expected high winds over the next several days.

The agency noted in its alert that people often spend much of their Easter weekend doing yardwork. Burning any debris collected risks embers to float away from the pile and spark a wildfire, it explained, adding that the risk only increases on windy days.

While small warming fires and ones used for cooking are not banned, DNR officials “highly discourage” them and point out they can be especially dangerous during the daytime.

“Be extra careful with any outdoor flames, campfires, ash disposal or equipment use,” the agency urges, reminding people that they should also, “check any recent debris burns for smoldering embers, as breezy conditions can cause fires to rekindle.”

While the advisory covers the next four days, DNR added burning restrictions can change on a daily basis and that its website will show fire danger and wildfire reports as well as current burning restrictions in effect.

The alert from the DNR also included these tips (from DNR release):

  • Check before you burn; DNR burning permit restrictions and fire danger will vary from county to county.
  • Burn permits for debris burning will likely be suspended in several counties over the coming days until conditions improve.
  • Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawn mowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.
  • Secure dragging trailer chains.
  • Delay having campfires until the evening hours as fire conditions tend to improve; keep them small and contained.
  • Report fires early, dial 911.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Huggy Wuggy-inspired videos on YouTube.
‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials
All Wisconsin counties return to medium or high COVID-19 disease activity levels

Latest News

Justin Burage
Complaint: Madison homicide suspect described as one of the victim’s best friends
The Better Business Bureau is urging homeowners to do their research before hiring a contractor.
BBB: Do your homework to avoid a home improvement scam
Monroe PD: Mother suffers life-threatening injuries when son attacks her
Strong wind is expected today. Gusts could reach 50 mph.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TODAY