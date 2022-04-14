DNR urges people to avoid burning through the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources is asking everyone in the state to forgo any burning through the weekend because expected high winds over the next several days.

The agency noted in its alert that people often spend much of their Easter weekend doing yardwork. Burning any debris collected risks embers to float away from the pile and spark a wildfire, it explained, adding that the risk only increases on windy days.

While small warming fires and ones used for cooking are not banned, DNR officials “highly discourage” them and point out they can be especially dangerous during the daytime.

“Be extra careful with any outdoor flames, campfires, ash disposal or equipment use,” the agency urges, reminding people that they should also, “check any recent debris burns for smoldering embers, as breezy conditions can cause fires to rekindle.”

While the advisory covers the next four days, DNR added burning restrictions can change on a daily basis and that its website will show fire danger and wildfire reports as well as current burning restrictions in effect.

The alert from the DNR also included these tips (from DNR release):

Check before you burn ; DNR burning permit restrictions and fire danger will vary from county to county.

Burn permits for debris burning will likely be suspended in several counties over the coming days until conditions improve.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawn mowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Secure dragging trailer chains.

Delay having campfires until the evening hours as fire conditions tend to improve; keep them small and contained.

Report fires early, dial 911.

