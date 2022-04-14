Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TODAY

Wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected this afternoon.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong low pressure to the north continue to influence our weather over the next 48 hours. We saw rain yesterday due to this system and today we will experience strong wind. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory in effect from 10:00 am until 7:00 pm today. Sustained wind out of the southwest will be in the 20 to 30 mph range with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Strong wind is expected today. Gusts could reach 50 mph.
Strong wind is expected today. Gusts could reach 50 mph.(wmtv)
Below average temperatures are expected into next week. Today's average high is 55 degrees.
Below average temperatures are expected into next week. Today's average high is 55 degrees.(wmtv)

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the impact of the strong wind. Wind will diminish through the day Friday and lighter wind is expected during the weekend. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine for the weekend but highs will still be on the cool side. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower to middle 40s. Rain and snow showers will be possible early next week.

Today: Increasing cloudiness and windy. High: 45. Wind: SW 20-30 G 50.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and windy. Low: 30. Wind: SW 15-25 G 35.

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 45.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. High: 42.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Huggy Wuggy-inspired videos on YouTube.
‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials
All Wisconsin counties return to medium or high COVID-19 disease activity levels

Latest News

BIG changes in the weather for mid-week. Showers & storms give way to the cold & wind for...
Goodbye to the 60s; BIG changes for the Weekend
Alert Days - Big changes for Thursday
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible mainly east of Madison this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TODAY
Scattered showers and storms arrive after midnight Wednesday (mainly West of Madison) & will...
Alert Day: 2 Rounds of Possible strong storms Wednesday