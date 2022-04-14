FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TODAY

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong low pressure to the north continue to influence our weather over the next 48 hours. We saw rain yesterday due to this system and today we will experience strong wind. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory in effect from 10:00 am until 7:00 pm today. Sustained wind out of the southwest will be in the 20 to 30 mph range with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Strong wind is expected today. Gusts could reach 50 mph. (wmtv)

Below average temperatures are expected into next week. Today's average high is 55 degrees. (wmtv)

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the impact of the strong wind. Wind will diminish through the day Friday and lighter wind is expected during the weekend. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine for the weekend but highs will still be on the cool side. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower to middle 40s. Rain and snow showers will be possible early next week.

Today: Increasing cloudiness and windy. High: 45. Wind: SW 20-30 G 50.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and windy. Low: 30. Wind: SW 15-25 G 35.

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 45.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. High: 42.

