Advertisement

High winds dock Merrimac ferry, gusts of 55 mph in Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation docked the Merrimac ferry Thursday because of high winds
(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation docked the Merrimac ferry Thursday because of high winds.

The ferry which connects Highway 113 between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County closed about 9 a.m. as winds began picking up across southern Wisconsin. The ferry began running 24/7 at the end of March after it was idled for the winter.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory until 7 p.m. Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee recorded a wind gust of 55 mph. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that high winds broke a window on the 15th floor of the Chase Tower in the city's downtown early Thursday afternoon. Police closed the sidewalks below and no injuries were reported.

The Milwaukee Brewers urged fans who planned to tailgate before the 4:14 p.m. home opener not to set up tents or canopies for the sake of everyone’s safety. The ballclub says even small grills and tables could be on the move.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Huggy Wuggy-inspired videos on YouTube.
‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials
All Wisconsin counties return to medium or high COVID-19 disease activity levels

Latest News

FILE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) makes a touchdown catch as Pittsburgh...
Packers address receiving issues by signing Sammy Watkins
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can contaminate water sources.
DNR restarts effort to set bacteria standards in groundwater
Congresswoman Moore again tests positive for COVID-19
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Two more Assembly Democrats announce retirements