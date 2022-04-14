Manitowoc’s “War Uber” returns to Ukraine

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc veteran known as the “War Uber,” helping refugees at the Poland-Ukraine border, is back in Ukraine.

“We’ve transported probably three or four dozen refugees in Poland to different train and bus stations so they can continue their journey. Traveled over 5,000 miles,” Barry Nelson said.

Nelson, the “War Uber,” teamed up with Wisconsin Ukrainians, which is officially a non-profit organization, to roll out his second mission since Russia’s war started.

“It’s beyond amazing to think that somebody can go to Wisconsin Ukrainians’ website, hit a donate button, and literally within a matter of hours supplies can be in the hands of fighters, or for refugees,” Nelson said.

For almost a week, Nelson and his team have been based east of Lviv, delivering supplies to Irpin, Bucha, and Borodyanka -- some of the hardest-hit places in Ukraine.

“It’s just kind of the roller-coaster effect of being over here, right? Within 30 seconds or a minute, you’re still standing in the same spot where these things happen, but you’re able to see the impact of donations going to Wisconsin Ukrainians, transported to us, and kind of what it can do,” Nelson said.

“The main focus is fundraising so we can buy things quickly -- and within some instances, hour or days, within a couple days it can be having an impact directly in Ukraine. And this is with trusted people directly connected to Wisconsin, people we already know and trust,” Jonathan Pylypiv, president Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc., said.

Donors in Northeast Wisconsin have already helped to purchase two off-road vehicles for their efforts in Ukraine.

“We were going into areas where we were quite literally the first non-military folks they had seen in like 35 days. We were able to not only hear firsthand some of the murders and atrocities that were being committed by the Russians but because we had a small nimble van we could get places where other non-government organizations like the Red Cross can’t,” Nelson said.

He doesn’t have a set time for when he’ll leave Ukraine but says he knows his mission is not over yet.

“My near-term goal is to get as much military aid and medical equipment as far east as I can,” Nelson said, “and we keep this War Uber rolling as long as it takes.”

