Monroe PD: Mother suffers life-threatening injuries when son attacks her

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Monroe mother is fighting for her life Thursday after allegedly her son allegedly attacked her with a knife early that morning, the Monroe Police Dept. reported.

According to the police department, Ryan Lewis, 29, attacked his 63-year-old mother with a knife around 5:30 a.m. at a home in the 900 block of 24th Ave. His older brother reportedly stopped the assault, causing Lewis to flee in a vehicle.

The brother suffered minor injuries trying to stop Lewis and has since been treated and released from the hospital.

About a half-hour later, deputies with the Green Co. Sheriff’s Office found the suspect a few blocks away in his vehicle and took him into custody, the police dept. stated. He was booked into jail on a count of substantial battery with a knife.

The incident remains under investigation. Investigators assured the public the attack was an isolated incident and the community should still feel safe.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.