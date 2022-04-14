Advertisement

‘Reckless’ vehicle allegedly hits vehicle while fleeing from Verona PD

(Pixabay)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department apprehended a 36-year-old Fitchburg man after he allegedly backed his car into an occupied vehicle and eluded police.

After receiving a report about someone driving recklessly in the 200 block of S. Main St., Verona, Wednesday afternoon, VPD located the vehicle in question and attempted to make contact. The driver backed into an occupied vehicle in a parking lot before fleeing the scene.

VPD notified other law enforcement agencies about the vehicle, and the driver was soon found in Cross Plains about three hours later. The driver once again fled the scene but was eventually apprehended by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office near Blue Mounds.

The driver was turned over to VPD where he was arrested for eluding police. Officers say that the man may end up facing additional charges as well.

Various other police agencies assisted in the incident, including the Fitchburg Police Department, Cross Plains Police Department, Mount Horeb Police Department, and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department.

