Two more Assembly Democrats announce retirements

Two more Democrats have decided to give up their seats in the state Assembly
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two more Democrats have decided to give up their seats in the state Assembly.

Rep. Nick Milroy of South Range announced Thursday that he won’t seek reelection in November. He said that he has spent too many days and nights in Madison away from his wife and he’s looking forward to spending more time with her and their three children. Milroy was first elected to the Assembly in 2008.

Sondy Pope of Mount Horeb also announced her retirement Thursday. She was first elected to the Assembly in 2002. She said in her announcement that she wants to spend more time with loved ones and travel.

Nine Democrats and 13 Republicans have now announced they won’t seek reelection. Three Democratic and three Republican senators have said they’re not running again.

