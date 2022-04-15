$10 million gift to UW-Platteville marks largest in school history

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The University Of Wisconsin-Platteville received a $10 million donation Friday, making it the largest gift supporting the university in its history.

Chancellor Dennis Shields accepted the gift from Todd and Susan Johnson, which will help create a scholarship program to provide to students this fall. The Capstan Scholarship Program scholarships will provide full tuition, room and board to students, ensuring they graduate debt-free.

“From all of us here at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, I thank Todd and Susan Johnson for their monumental investment in our institution and the future of our students,” Shields said. “Investing in the future of our students and university is one way that we can work together towards realizing a better tomorrow.”

Students majoring in STEM-related fields- science, technology, engineering and mathematics- accounting, and finance majors qualify to be recipients of the scholarship. Students must also be from Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota or Michigan to receive it.

“Every Capstan Scholar should know that they have a team around them that wants nothing more than to champion them toward success,” Todd Johnson said. “A greater outcome can be achieved when people work together in support of one another. Just as the capstan provides a mechanism to achieve greater results than a single individual, so does the Capstan Scholarship.”

Todd and Susan Johnson hope that the scholarship helps put graduates in a position where they can invest their time in their future communities.

