3 accused of stealing a coin machine from Necedah laundromat

NECEDAH, Wis. (WMTV) - Three suspects were arrested Thursday evening for allegedly snatching a coin machine from a laundromat in Juneau Co.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. to the Necedah Laundromat on reports of a burglary. While en route, the deputies were told two men were seen loading a coin machine into what-was-described as a white Chevrolet Tahoe.

They also received the license plate number and traced to a white GMC Yukon. Both vehicles are built by General Motors and are nearly identical, except for some cosmetic differences between them. The deputies spotted the SUV along 32nd Street approximately ten minutes after initial call and pulled it over, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

The three people arrested were identified as:

Kimberly Guite, 19, of Marshfield

Daniel Horwath, 35, of Tomahawk

Brian Thomas, 33, of Eagle River

All three have been booked for Felony Theft and Entry into a Locked Coin Box, among other allegations. The burglary remains under investigation and Sheriff Brent Oleson said more charges could be coming.

